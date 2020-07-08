Suspect in sexual assault, child abuse complaint dies

A 49-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive inside the holding cell of the Dededo Precinct Command over the weekend.

The man, whose identity has not been released, had been placed under arrest on suspicion of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse after officers received the complaint on Friday.

Guam police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the man was waiting to be processed when officers found him unresponsive.

“Officers later discovered the male appeared to have tried to commit suicide,” said Tapao.

He was taken to the Guam Regional Medical City where he died around 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, police stated.

GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the case as an injured person investigation.

The police department’s Internal Affairs division is also investigating.