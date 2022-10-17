Guam Police Department officers responded Oct. 8 to a walk-in sexual assault complaint, a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

A woman told police that a minor girl known to her was 16 years old when she was being sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Julian Ofalla Quenga, 48, “performed inappropriate things to her” when she was a sophomore in high school.

In one alleged incident, Quenga forced the girl to grope him a few minutes after the minor was asked to massage his shoulders, according to court documents.

Quenga then allegedly began rubbing her and reached into her pants, documents state.

During a second incident, Quenga allegedly placed his hands on the minor’s waist and leaned his body in towards her. The girl began to cry, and he left her alone, according to charging documents.

Officers reported that Quenga said in an interview that “something did happen, but does not wish to disclose that information.”

Quenga allegedly said that “he would try his luck in court," according to officers.

Quenga was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, court documents state.