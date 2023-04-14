A man arrested on suspicion of using a slingshot to assault another man allegedly had two methamphetamine pipes in his possession.

On Tuesday, officers with the Guam Police Department were dispatched to a Tamuning hotel, where they spoke with a man who accused Anthony Inek of assault, stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The man, who told police that he knew Inek, said he had been “slingshotted” by Inek in his lower abdomen with a metal object, the complaint stated. Inek allegedly also punched the man in the face.

Officers reported the man had a “red rectangle marking on his lower abdomen, bruising under his right eye, and scratch marks to his left eye.”

While Inek was being arrested, officers said they found two modified glass pipes in his possession. A field test of residue in the pipes resulted in a presumptive positive for meth, according to police.

Inek admitted to using a slingshot to shoot the man, the complaint stated.

He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

If convicted of all charges, Inek could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Criminal record

Inek was charged in December 2022 in connection to theft and robbery cases, and multiple machete attacks.

He was first reported to police on July 30, 2022, when a man said Inek had attacked him with a machete, Post files state.

Inek also was accused of attacking a man with a machete in November 2022, and beating and robbing a man weeks later. In addition, Inek was accused of taking a man's phone, according to Post files.

The AG's office has stated that a bench warrant was issued for Inek's arrest on those charges.

Inek was convicted of theft in 2022, and of disorderly conduct in 2015, according to his criminal history background report filed by the AG's office.