The suspect in a slingshot incident in Tamuning earlier this month denied the charges against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Rodman Machuo, 21, also known as Meichen Machuo, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony with a notice of felony on felony release, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, opened container of alcohol as a misdemeanor and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Machuo is scheduled to appear back before Judge Maria Cenzon at a later date.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she was leaving the Uri Jip restaurant when she heard a loud noise and saw that her vehicle’s window had been damaged.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle nearby.

Police noted that the suspect was drunk and had an open beer bottle in the car, documents state.

The suspect allegedly became combative and continued to resist arresting officers, and pulled the antenna off one of the GPD patrol vehicles before being placed in handcuffs.

Authorities found marbles and a slingshot that the suspect attempted to hide, documents state.

Similar marbles were found at the nearby restaurant, documents state.

Authorities found additional empty beer containers inside the vehicle, documents state.

Machuo was on pretrial release in two separate criminal cases and under house arrest. He was ordered to stay away from alcohol and deadly weapons in both cases, documents state.