A man accused in the brutal killing of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen will undergo DNA testing, as he awaits the next step of his criminal case in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jeremy Alvarez, 20, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense attorney Douglas Moylan told the court that Alvarez is waiting for DNA samples to be taken.

It was said in court back in March that Alvarez is open to a plea deal with the government, but there is no word on whether a potential agreement is in the works.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 13.

Alvarez pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He allegedly told police that he hit Allen with a hammer "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

Alvarez also told investigators that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, court documents state.