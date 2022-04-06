The driver of the Toyota Camry that led Guam police officers on a high-speed chase through central and northern Guam last month was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury.

Andrew Velasco Toves, 38, who was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor, allegedly refused to pull over and led police on a chase through Tumon, Tamuning, Harmon, Dededo, and Yigo before being stopped along Route 15 on March 25, according to the prosecution in court documents.

He was scheduled to answer to the indictment on Tuesday, but his attorney withdrew from the case due to a conflict.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His new court-appointed attorney, William Pole, and Toves will be back in court on April 14.

Chase

During the chase, Toves allegedly rammed a patrol car multiple times and injured one of the responding officers.

His passengers, Darren James Quinata, 19, and Anthony George Quenga, 18, were each charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor and have since been released from prison.

The fourth suspect, Jerry B. Mantanona, 57, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance but was released from custody, police said.

Toves remains held on $10,000 cash bail.

No jail time

According to Post files, Toves pleaded not guilty to theft and assault earlier this year in connection with a May 2021 traffic stop that resulted in one police officer being injured.

The officer spotted the stolen car and told Toves to stop and to get out of the vehicle, while trying to grab him out of the car, court documents state.

Toves then started to drive forward causing the officer to fall. The officer was dragged until he let go of the suspect, documents state.

Authorities said he was on the run for another month before he was taken into custody.

Toves was spared from having to spend any time in prison and placed on probation after the court accepted his guilty plea.