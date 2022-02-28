Suspect jailed in 11 cases of burglary, theft, assault

Santino Pius Addy, 21, of Harmon, was arrested and is the main suspect in 11 criminal cases, including recent armed robberies that targeted village stores, the Guam Police Department stated Sunday.

Addy's arrest occurred three days after GPD made a plea for the public to help bring him in for questioning.

According to a release issued Sunday, Addy, also known as Atty, was apprehended around 5 a.m. Feb. 26 during a traffic stop in Sinajana.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"It was identified that Addy was involved in and arrested for 11 open cases and an arrest warrant," said Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson.

GPD said Addy confessed to his involvement in the following incidents, including two days of crime sprees, when questioned:

• Feb. 12: Robbery at Guåhan Court condominiums in Toto.

• Feb. 12: Robbery at Z Market in Harmon.

• Feb. 12: Theft of a motor vehicle in Sinajana.

• Feb. 18: Robbery at Naomi Market in Yigo.

• Feb. 19: Robbery at Dededo Retail Store.

• Feb. 20: Robbery at Fatima Mobil gas station in Dededo.

• Feb. 20: Robbery of Charley Rae's Store in Inalåhan.

• Feb. 20: Theft of a motor vehicle in Tamuning.

• Feb. 20: Burglary to a motor vehicle in Tamuning.

• Feb. 21: Robbery at Route 8 Mini Mart in Mongmong.

• Feb. 23: Robbery in the parking lot of Charley Rae's Store in Inalåhan.

Addy was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections on eight counts of robbery, eight counts of theft of property, seven counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, five counts of reckless conduct, four counts of terrorizing, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of conspiracy, assault and theft by receiving.