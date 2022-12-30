A man, freed from custody while awaiting trial, was charged with aggravated assault based on allegations he hit family members with the handle of a sledgehammer.

On Tuesday, Guam Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint. They met with a woman who said she got into an argument with Anthony Guerrero Dilla, who was then seen holding a wooden stick, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Dilla, allegedly, while holding the stick, which was the handle of a sledgehammer without the metal head, yelled at the woman before striking her with the handle. After another man known to Dilla tried to intervene, Dilla hit the man in the face before the man wrestled the stick away from Dilla, the complaint stated.

Witnesses to the attack included the woman's three minor children.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man who intervened told police he was struck in the face and punched Dilla in self-defense.

Dilla allegedly told police he was arguing with the woman when the man approached him in an aggressive manner. He further said he accidentally hit the man with the stick and dropped it afterward, but was still punched approximately ten times in the face by the man. Police, however, did not see any visible injuries on Dilla, the complaint alleged.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan previously released Dilla in February after he was charged with strangulation and violence against the same victim and was ordered not to assault the victim again, the complaint stated.

Dilla was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, family violence as a third-degree felony and misdemeanor and two counts of violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.