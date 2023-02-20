A man who previously pleaded guilty to family violence was accused of assaulting the same woman, who was the victim in his prior case.

On Thursday evening, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a report by a woman alleging that Rieko Sarmiento assaulted her, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman, who told officers she knew Sarmiento, lived with and had children with him, said the two were arguing when Sarmiento allegedly struck her. The woman said she blocked the blow, however, her nose started to bleed as a result, according to the report. Officers were able to see apparent dried-up blood on one of her arms, the complaint stated.

The woman then ran out of her Mongmong-Toto-Maite residence and into a neighbor's unit, but Sarmiento followed her and brought her back to the residence, court documents allege.

She also accused Sarmiento of assaulting her two weeks prior to the reported incident. The woman told police she was two months pregnant and that Sarmiento is under the influence of methamphetamine. According to the complaint, officers were able to see swelling and bruising on the left side of the woman's face and left leg.

Along with two counts each of family violence as a third-degree felony and misdemeanor, Sarmiento was charged with two counts of violation of a court order as a misdemeanor. The complaint stated Sarmiento is on probation for three separate cases that were resolved through a global plea agreement.

The woman was the victim in those three cases and, under the terms of Sarmiento's probation, he was ordered to "not harass, threaten, physically strike or injure" the victim.