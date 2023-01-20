A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in a conspiracy to bring methamphetamine to Guam through the mail last year.

Matthew Salas appeared in the District Court of Guam on Thursday morning before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

The hearing comes after terms of a plea agreement stated Salas would plead guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to federal court documents which were unsealed last month, Salas was indicted in November 2022 in connection with the conspiracy that began in April 2022.

Salas received packages of methamphetamine in the mail from Arizona and distributed them to others in Guam before federal authorities intercepted a package in May and replaced it with sham, inserting a tracking and breaching device, documents state.

On May 19, Salas retrieved a package from the U.S. Post Office in Barrigada and took it to his Dededo residence. He was arrested after he opened the package.

Salas told authorities he received packages containing two ounces of meth, broke them down into 10-gram bags and gave them to a person named "RJ" to find buyers.

After Bordallo accepted Salas' guilty plea, he set sentencing for April 30 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Bordallo denied a request from Salas' attorney, John Gorman, to have his client released until he is sentenced, but added that Gorman could file a subsequent motion asking for Salas' release.