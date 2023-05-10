A man who was scheduled to go to trial this week on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday.

Jacob Vance Manibusan, also known as "Kadi," was set to begin trial in the District Court of Guam on Monday on charges related to an alleged conspiracy to sell methamphetamine between November 2020 and January 2021.

However, the trial was shifted to Tuesday "due to unforeseen court unavailability," federal court records state. The defendant's attorney, Joseph Razzano, on Monday filed a motion to withdraw as Manibusan's attorney.

According to Razzano's motion, he believed he and Manibusan were in agreement on trial strategy until Monday, when "it became obvious" to Razzano that they were not on the same page.

"Mr. Manibusan was clearly not satisfied with his legal representation," stated the motion, which Razzano used to explain why Manibusan should be appointed new counsel because of irreconcilable differences.

Rather than begin trial Tuesday morning, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood scheduled a hearing to discuss the motion, which resulted in Razzano staying on as Manibusan's attorney, and also stating Manibusan would enter a guilty plea without a written plea agreement, according to the minutes of the hearing filed in District Court of Guam records.

Manibusan pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride means he will not go to trial and will next appear in court Aug. 8 for sentencing.

Manibusan was indicted in January in connection to the conspiracy, but with his case being made public only last month, few details about Manibusan's actions have been revealed to the public.