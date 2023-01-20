The older of two brothers charged with murder in connection to an attack on Arnold Narruhn in Dededo last month pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Branty Walliby, 28, and Jerron Walliby, 20, appeared for the fourth time in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to allegations of murder and aggravated assault related to the death of Narruhn on Dec. 15, 2022.

On Thursday, with the help of his attorney Terrence Timblin, Branty Walliby pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a jury of 12, which was granted by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

Jerron Walliby, however, was unable to enter into a plea due to his appointed counsel from the Alternate Public Defender withdrawing, saying there was a conflict of interest.

Richard Dirkx explained the conflict was due to one of the witnesses in the case being a current client of his office.

Sison granted the withdrawal and appointed Edwin Ching to represent Jerron Walliby at his next hearing, scheduled for Jan. 26.

At prior arraignment hearings, Jerron Walliby, without having assistance from his attorney, said he was not guilty and blamed his brother for the charges, Post files state.

Altercation

The Walliby brothers' charges stem from an alleged attack on Narruhn Dec. 11, 2022, in Dededo near New Fatima Store, court documents state.

Narruhn and another person were drinking alcohol when they encountered the Walliby brothers, who allegedly wanted to fight Narruhn and the other man.

Although the brothers denied starting the fights, witnesses told officers with the Guam Police Department that they saw one of the brothers beating up another man, while two others attempted to help the one being assaulted. GPD investigators saw surveillance footage that corroborated the reports, charging documents state.

After the altercation, Narruhn was taken to the hospital and was on life support before dying days later from blunt force injury to the head.