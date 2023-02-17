An 18-year-old man denied charges connected to a fatal stabbing in March 2022.

Tano Reselap, 18, was charged with murder in a superseding indictment stemming from the stabbing death of Tai Kenson in Maite in March 2022. More than a month and a half after he was charged, Reselap entered a plea of not guilty.

Reselap, through his attorney, Samuel Teker, also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan announced Reselap's next hearing will be before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Reselap was initially charged with aggravated assault in connection to the death of Kenson, which allegedly occurred after the two were drinking alcohol and got into a fight. According to court documents, Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson before fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the reported disturbance and found Kenson unconscious in a pool of blood, with cuts to his shoulder and serious injuries to his head.

Reselap was located by officers later and allegedly admitted to police that he had fought, head-butted and stabbed Kenson, but denied causing serious head injuries to the victim.

Reselap, who was 17 years old at the time, was taken into the custody of the Guam Department of Youth Affairs, but, upon turning 18 on March 8, 2022, he was transferred to the Guam Department of Corrections.