A case dating back to 2020 in which a man is accused of molesting three children has had a brief delay because the defendant retained a new attorney the day trial was scheduled to begin.

In September 2020, Edward Ace Sicat, also known as Kim, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The case stems from three boys known to him accusing Sicat of sexually assaulting them over the course of several years.

Sicat's trial was set to commence Monday before Judge Dana Gutierrez, however, it was temporarily moved when Sicat made it known he was going to retain attorney Michael Phillips to defend him. Since Sicat was charged, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., Stephen Hattori, had been Sicat's defense counsel.

A hearing was subsequently held Monday afternoon, where Hattori explained the recent movements to Gutierrez and the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

Due to Phillips not having officially entered an appearance and not being present at the hearing, Gutierrez decided to schedule another hearing for Tuesday morning to discuss the matter further.

At that second hearing, Phillips explained he was making a "special appearance" on behalf of Sicat, however, his schedule, which includes the murder trial for Nicholas Moore, and being counsel for a defendant in a federal case relating to Hafa Adai Bingo, may not allow him to go to trial as Sicat's attorney until October.

Tenorio, in response, objected to any continuances, primarily because "crucial" witnesses in the case will not be available for trial after July 28. She also argued the motion was a tactic by Sicat to delay trial.

"I can't really help but think that this is a delay tactic again. He's had three years to procure an attorney and he did it literally on the day of trial and knowing that the government is going to lose witnesses," Tenorio said, before adding Hattori was more than ready and capable to go to trial.

To further allow attorneys to argue their positions, Gutierrez ruled that she will have expedited briefing done, which would mean Tenorio and Phillips would submit their arguments in writing to the court and meet again next week to discuss the schedule further.

Arrest

As stated in Sicat's charging documents, a 6-year-old boy told police that Sicat had touched his genital area "a hundred times."

The boy told officers that in one incident, he was in bed trying to sleep when he noticed the suspect allegedly sexually assaulting him.

Each incident lasted about 10 minutes, documents state.

He alleged the incidents occurred when he was between the ages 4 and 5.

A second victim, 14, alleged the suspect inappropriately touched him in 2018.

He told police he awoke to being sexually assaulted before the suspect slowly moved away, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

A third alleged victim, 14, told police he was in the fifth grade when he awoke to being sexually assaulted, court documents state. It’s alleged the suspect repeatedly tried to put his hands back down the child’s shorts after the victim grabbed the suspect’s hand and pulled it out of his shorts.