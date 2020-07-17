Tamuning residents along Charles Torres Street got a rude awakening in the early morning hours on Wednesday when someone was yelling outside of their apartment building and throwing rocks at their parked cars.

Edward West, one of the tenants at the Tamuning Lodge, said he was getting ready for bed just after midnight.

“I hear a loud screaming and screeching,” West said. “I grabbed a can of pepper spray and went outside. Simultaneously, as I open my front door and look out at my front porch, a guy was throwing rocks at parked cars.”

West said he could hear the rocks hitting his neighbor’s cars.

“He started screeching again and threw another rock that hit a window,” he said. “I took off after him. I chased him down the street and he was screaming the whole time. We get down to the next block and I saw him wind up to throw (rocks) like he was throwing a baseball. I stuck my hand out in front of my face and it hit me on my palm. At that point, I kind of gave up and turned around to go back.”

West was unable to catch the suspect.

“He circled around, climbed the fence back onto our street and started walking by screaming and yelling when he threw a large rock at a motorcycle, but missed it.”

He said the suspect then took off into a nearby jungle area.

Multiple neighbors woke up and came outside of their units. West said a couple of his neighbors called the police.

“After it was over, my adrenaline was so high that I was up until like 4 a.m. pacing back and forth and looking around to see if he was coming back,” he said. “But I was lucky.”

West got a minor injury on his hand from the rock the suspect threw at him.

At least one of his neighbors' cars was damaged.

GPD has yet to release any details about the incident.

West describes the suspect as being 5 feet 3 inches, with a thin build, dark complexion, appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s, and was last seen wearing gym shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.