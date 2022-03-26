Suspect sought in attempt to kidnap girl in Agana Heights

A local Neighborhood Watch group is on alert after an attempted kidnapping was reported Thursday afternoon in Agana Heights.

Police said a girl was jogging on Francisco Javier Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. when a stranger tried to force her into his car.

The girl was able to get away and tried to call for help when the suspect went after her a second time, police said.

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape. No injuries were reported.

Information about the incident was circulated Friday on social media.

The suspect was described as tall with a slim build, short hair with facial sideburns, dark complexion, and possibly between the ages of 30 and 40.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, black slippers and black face mask.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect in a white, older model four-door 4x2 Toyota pickup with tinted windows, a rusty chrome bumper and slightly rusty body.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald was shocked to hear about the incident.

“We are trying to help out to identify that person in the pickup truck,” McDonald said. “Cars constantly pass that area, especially at that time. You don’t expect anything like that to happen.”

Police are asking the community for help finding the suspect.

“We are going to find out who that is and I am hoping somebody would identify him. I am sure one of the homes in the area has a picture of the truck. It’s a matter of time that we will find out and hope that we will catch that individual,” the mayor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 671-475-8615/16/17 or any precinct:

Central Precinct: 671-475-8541

Agat Precinct:671-472-8915

Tumon Precinct: 671-649-6330

Dededo Precinct: 671-632-9811.