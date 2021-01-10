Police and Guam Animals in Need (GAIN) are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen beating a dog unconscious on Friday afternoon in Anigua.

The dog is in critical condition.

The incident occurred at 5 p.m. along the beachfront across from the District Court.

According to press release from GAIN, witnesses saw a man, believed to reside in a nearby homeless encampment, standing over a small dog.

"I saw him raise a very large stick, a log, over his head. Then he smashed it down and we heard the dog scream," said one witness. "The dog was at his feet. It couldn't move."

Witnesses said they pleaded with the man to stop.

"He kept angrily yelling back that he owned the dog and can do whatever he wants," said the witness.

The man then lifted the dog by just its hind legs, and carried its limp body into the homeless encampment, the release stated.

Shortly after, more witnesses observed two men dumping the body in an abandoned vehicle.

They rescued the 30-pound dog, who was bleeding from the eyes and struggling to breath. The dog was rushed to a local veterinary clinic, where he remains in critical condition. It is still unknown whether the dog will survive, and if so, whether he will regain the ability to see.

They have named the dog Tyson.

"Violence is violence. One day it may be directed at an animal, the next day it could be a human. We need to hold violent criminals accountable before they hurt or kill again," said Gabe Baker, board member of Guam Animals In Need.

The Guam Police Department is searching for the attacker, whom witnesses describe as a man in his late 30's or early 40's, of medium build and very aggressive. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com.