Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the community regarding a robbery complaint on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the rear parking lot of Sunny Wholesale in Tamuning.

Preliminary police reports suggest that around noon, the victim was at the rear side of Sunny Wholesale tending to his vehicle. While there, an unknown man wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and a red and green helmet pulled up to the victim on a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. The unknown man then demanded money from the victim.

The male suspect then fled the area toward Tamuning. The victim was unharmed.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.