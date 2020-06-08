Police need information on the suspect of a robbery at the Yona Mobil around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers assigned to the Central Precinct Command responded to the Yona Mobil Gas Station, where an unknown man entered the establishment and demanded money while brandishing a knife, according to Guam police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Fearful for her safety, the store employee immediately complied and handed an unknown amount of cash from the store’s register, GPD stated in a press release.

The male suspect was seen running on Artemio A. Cruz Street toward the GHURA housing area. The store employee was unharmed.

The suspect was described as a heavyset man standing 5’5” and was last seen wearing a black backpack, a gray hooded jacket and blue pants, with a black mask covering his face.

The Guam Police Department is asking for assistance from the community. Call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or share information anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All tip information submitted through the Guam Crime Stoppers will remain completely confidential.