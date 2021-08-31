One of the men accused of attacking several people, including children, in the Zero Down subdivision area of Yigo using machetes and slingshots will not have to spend anymore time in prison after he admitted to the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Marvin Harou, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of assault before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

According to his plea agreement with the government, the defendant got a two year suspended prison sentence and was placed on two years of supervised release.

Co-defendant Bruno Harou, 31, was also scheduled to admit to similar charges, but his hearing was continued for another month after he told the court, "I am not guilty. At the time, the guy threw a rock and I threw it back to him. It wasn’t intentional.”

Bruno Harou is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 28.

Restitution for the victims in the case will be discussed at a separate hearing.

Under the influence

In May, a witness told police that a fundraiser was underway when the suspects, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, got upset over being asked to leave. The suspects allegedly chased people at the event with a machete and slingshots.

The pair also are accused of throwing rocks, and two vehicles were damaged in the process, court documents state.

While being taken into custody, Marvin Harou was heard by one of the officers telling a victim that he would return and burn down the victim's home, documents state.

The defendants had chased after the children in the area, but the victims ran into the jungle to hide, court documents state.