A man spotted earlier this month with what appeared to be a rifle that forced a Harmon school into a lockdown has been captured.

John Joseph Flores Jr., 26, was charged with second-degree robbery and burglary as second-degree felonies, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Flores was seen July 1 armed with an AR-style rifle running into the school.

The man allegedly pointed the weapon at one victim inside the school stating, “Do you remember me? You threw a rock at me!”

Flores demanded the victim hand over his phone before he fled the campus, documents state.

A second victim allegedly told police that video surveillance showed the masked man rummaging through a room, and stealing a black air-soft rifle, Xbox gaming console, a wallet with IDs and credit cards, a backpack and various clothing items.

A witness told police Flores had previously worked as a helper at a construction site near the school, documents state.

Authorities checked several locations to locate Flores before he eventually turned himself in on Tuesday.

Flores allegedly admitted to the robbery and burglary, adding that he burned some of the stolen items, documents state.