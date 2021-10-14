A man accused in an assault reported in Yona on Wednesday was arrested after police allegedly found methamphetamine on him.

Jose Indalecio Duenas, 29, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers approached the suspect's car where they spotted the victim with a swollen eye.

The suspect told police they just had an argument, documents state.

The prosecution stated in court documents the suspect then told police: “I’m not going to lie I have drugs in my back pocket.”

Officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, a heat-sealed straw with meth, and a plastic packet with meth, documents state.