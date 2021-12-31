An Agana Heights man was arrested recently after Guam police conducted an undercover sting operation over the past couple of months.

Vincent Untalan Mesa, 62, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card.

Mesa allegedly told police that trafficking drugs was the only way he knew to make a living, adding that it was easy for him.

According to court documents, the first controlled buy occurred Oct. 6 when officers used an informant to purchase 1.28 grams of methamphetamine using $100 in marked currency.

A second controlled purchase was made Oct. 27 when the informant got 2.33 grams of meth for $300, documents state.

Investigators raided the suspect’s home Nov. 3, where they found 4.33 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, packaging material and a Chinese SKS rifle, documents state.

Police noted the suspect was not authorized or licensed to have a firearm.

Mesa allegedly denied he was selling meth, adding that he was only a user before he later admitted that he and another user would help each other when one of them was low on product.

He said he previously sold or fronted up to half an ounce to the other unnamed user on different occasions when he would be paid back either with drugs or with $1,500 in cash.