Suspect wanted in crash remains at large

The search continued late Thursday for a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the Guam Police Department’s Central Precinct Command.

The crash happened Wednesday morning and left two police officers with minor injuries.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash, while a separate aggravated assault investigation into the incident is underway.

The Guam Daily Post has learned the suspect, who has not been named, allegedly followed a woman known to him to the police precinct in Sinajana. The woman apparently was filing a stalking complaint against the suspect. The suspect then allegedly rammed his car into a police cruiser and hit a stop sign before taking off toward Route 4, according to a preliminary investigation.

Following the crash, multiple law enforcement personnel including conservation officers were seen going house to house and driving around the villages of Sinajana and Agana Heights.

Multiple witnesses told the Post they learned from officers that the alleged suspect had ditched his car in Agana Heights and took off on foot.

Authorities said they know the identity of the suspect, but investigators have yet to release that information or make an arrest.