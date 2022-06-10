Suspect who livestreamed ‘joyride to prison’ held on $8K bail

The man who went live on social media while he was drinking beer and driving before he crashed into another car in Dededo last month is being held in prison on $8,000 cash bail.

Siro Sanamon Retonong, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of deadly weapon used in a felony, two counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and driving while impaired, two counts of reckless driving with injuries and criminal mischief as misdemeanors.

He appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance in Barrigada about two weeks before the crash where witnesses reported Retonong was arguing with a woman known to him and threw rocks at the woman’s door, causing damage.

The Guam Daily Post reported that Retonong appeared distraught when he livestreamed the moments leading up to the May 18 crash. The video apparently showed him drinking beer.

Responding officers found Retonong inside a white sedan that had crashed into another car along Macheche Road.

Police noted he continued to drink beer in front of them, according to court documents.

A couple inside the other car were hospitalized.

Court documents state a woman suffered from a fractured bone in her pelvic area, and her husband had bleeding and swelling to the brain and nerve damage to his eye.

She also told officers her husband had difficulty communicating due to his injuries, was unable to get up on his own and now uses a wheelchair, documents state.

It took authorities three weeks to make an arrest.

Retonong allegedly admitted to police that he drank a six-pack of beer and bought more when he went for a drive, stating, “I bought more beer. I was angry, I didn’t care. I drove and drank.”

He also allegedly admitted to speeding and putting a video of the incident on Facebook, stating, “I knew what I was doing, but I don’t care.”