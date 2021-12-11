A man who tried to run from police during a traffic stop was placed under arrest after being caught with drugs.

Paul Castro Aldan, 45, was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, three counts of eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police spotted the suspect's car in Dededo on Nov. 20 with an expired registration decal.

During a traffic stop, the suspect sped off, documents state.

Police were able to locate the suspect’s car abandoned nearby and, during a search, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine, documents state.

Authorities also found a backpack with the suspect’s parole documents.

Police spotted the suspect two days later in Dededo and pulled him over.

The suspect allegedly got out of the car and tried to run from authorities before he attempted to punch the officer.

The suspect again tried to run away but was taken into custody, documents state.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a glass pipe with meth, documents state.