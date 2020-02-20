A man who Guam police learned had two active warrants for his arrest was allegedly caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Tumon.

Jessie Rick San Agustin, 37, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police stopped the suspect’s car and noticed the suspect appeared to be under the influence of meth.

The suspect, who was seated in the passenger side, got out of the car and that was when officers found a white glass pipe under the passenger seat, documents state.

Police also found an improvised glass pipe with meth residue inside a black bag that the suspect admitted belonged to him, documents state.

Details of his prior cases were not listed in the complaint.