A man was arrested and held on $20,000 cash bail after being accused of locking children inside a room and abusing a woman known to him multiple times.

Salvador Bautista Jasmin, 48, was charged with kidnapping, family violence, committing a felony while on felony release, and unlawful restraint, among other charges.

According to court documents, the victim and her children had moved in with the suspect about a year ago when the children were forced into a room and only given a pot to use as a toilet. The suspect allegedly hit and choked the woman on several occasions.

On March 17, the suspect was spotted driving erratically and speeding when he collided with a patrol car, documents state.

The suspect led officers on a chase before he was caught, documents state.

Documents note the suspect was on pretrial release for a 2020 drug possession case and was convicted in 2017 of drunken driving and had a suspended license.