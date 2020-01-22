Four male minors and two adults were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in numerous burglary and theft complaints that had been reported to police in December and earlier this month.

Vince Junior Bamba, 49, was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. He was arrested on allegations of burglary to a vehicle, destruction of evidence, criminal facilitation and obstruction of government operations.

Police also arrested Gina Bamba, 47, for hindering apprehension and obstruction of government operations. She was booked and released.

The four minors, all boys, were brought to Department of Youth Affairs but released that same day.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the six people were taken into custody after police investigated a string of vehicle thefts, break-ins and home burglaries.

The reports received by police included:

• Dec. 21, 2019: Theft of a motor vehicle complaint at the Micronesia Mall

• Dec. 31, 2019: Five complaints of a burglary to a vehicle, one burglary to a home, and two vehicle thefts in the Tamuning area including a Honda Ridgeline.

• Jan. 1: Injured person complaint stemming from a car break-in at the Marbo Cave area in Mangilao and a separate burglary to a vehicle complaint in Chalan Pago.

While investigating a report of an injured person who was treated at the Guam Memorial Hospital, police learned that the victim had attempted to stop individuals who were breaking into a car. He fell to the ground and sustained head injuries. Through the investigation, detectives learned that the Ridgeline was one of the stolen vehicles reported, Tapao stated.

On the same day, police responded to a burglary to a vehicle complaint at a Chalan Pago home where a firearm had been reported stolen.

GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Juvenile Investigation Division and the Domestic Assault Response Team apprehended an individual relative to the investigation and recovered two stolen vehicles.

Tapao said detectives were able to link other individuals to the string of thefts.

Three 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male were arrested and charged on various offenses to include: burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal facilitation, theft of property, and guilt established by complicity.

Tapao said three of the boys were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs on Jan. 16, and two of the three minors were released the following day. The fourth male suspect was confined at DYA on Jan 17 and was released the same day.