Federal prosecutors petitioned to have a Chinese boater accused of making an illegal arrival to Guam removed from the island.

Jian Feng Li appeared Thursday in the District Court of Guam after he was indicted in Saipan on a federal charge of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.

The appearance in Guam's federal court was for a petition filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office to remove Li from the island because of his charge in the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Following the hearing, Li was remanded to the U.S. Marshals and will appear again Jan. 19.

The petition filed, however, did not give any details on the alleged crime aside from Li knowingly producing a false identification document between May 1 and June 30, 2021.

Federal defendants

Li joins several others facing federal charges in Saipan's federal court. The others were charged in connection to their illegal arrival to Guam by boat from Saipan.

The others were charged in October 2022 and since then have entered pleas of guilty to the charges and were sentenced to a period of time served.

Three of those charged are two men, Fu Li and Guo Qin She; and a woman, Xiao Juan Sun, who also face charges in the Superior Court of Guam related to being aboard the boat that landed here last year.

In the local court cases, all the Chinese boaters charged had been expected to enter pleas of guilty to the charges. Since Attorney General Douglas Moylan was sworn in last week, however, those offers were withdrawn and the prosecution is now prepared to go to trial.

In total, nine boaters were charged in connection to the alleged illegal entry into Guam. They are accused of boarding boats that were purchased at between $20,000 and $30,000 and arriving in areas that included Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and the Hagåtña boat basin, with several other people accompanying them.

Their stated reasons for making the illegal trip to Guam allegedly were to find work and to avoid immigration processes.