Suspected fentanyl seized in 2022

People on Guam are trying to smuggle into the island a drug contributing to a growing number of deaths in America.

According to Ike Peredo, the director of the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, so far this year about 79.4 grams of suspected fentanyl was prevented from entering the island by customs officers.

Peredo told The Guam Daily Post his officers have been briefed on what to look for at the island’s ports of entry in order to identify and seize the drug, or substances that potentially could be fentanyl, given the varying forms the drug can take.

“We’ve been aware of fentanyl several months back and we have been making our officers aware of the type of fentanyl, especially the pill type, that is being imported into Hawaii," he said. "Our officers are being advised to be more vigilant in their inspection in looking for these pills and also in taking the precautionary measures to ensure the officers are protected when dealing with fentanyl. But, yes, we are aware and are (updated) with it.”

The 79 grams of suspected fentanyl seized was sent to the Drug Enforcement Agency to test and confirm the substance.

Peredo said the investigation into the source and actors is ongoing.

Sold in Hawaii

Fentanyl has been characterized as one of the deadliest drugs in the country. The opiate comes in powdered and pill form. Both types have been smuggled into Hawaii. The Hawaii HIDTA Threat Bulletin issued an advisory on Sept. 26, which noted that “a shipment of suspected powdered fentanyl was smuggled into and distributed on Hawaii Island along with a large amount of rainbow-colored counterfeit pills containing suspected fentanyl." HIDTA is the acronym for the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

This is concerning news for Guam law enforcement, as potential is present for the drug to be smuggled into the island. With this in mind, CQA has launched interdiction efforts at all ports of entry, including mail facilities run by the U.S. Postal Service.

“Even at the post office we are also scrutinizing parcels that are coming in to make sure we not only deter but stop any type of importation into our island,” Peredo said. "So far, we haven’t seen the pills at this point in time."

Asked whether fentanyl is currently being sold locally on the black market, Peredo asserted that the drug has not made it into villages.

Peredo's assessment was validated by the Guam Police Department.

"We have not have seized or analyzed fentanyl," Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson, told the Post. "We are aware of a widely circulated advisement received from Hawaii and understanding the dangers with fentanyl. GPD has taken steps to prepare our officers should they encounter fentanyl on the streets."

Law enforcement hopes to keep local neighborhoods fentanyl-free, given challenges with resources and personnel.

“Hopefully, we stay like that,” Peredo said. “We’ve been trying to recruit more officers. We are starting our recruitment process and we are looking at hiring an additional 40 officers.”

Peredo is hoping to get the new officers on board by the last week of October, he said, but even being bolstered by 40 new recruits won't solve CQA's manpower shortage.

“We continue to have challenges because we have officers who are transferring to other federal agencies. That’s the challenge we have right now,” Peredo said.

'Wreak havoc'

The potential for fentanyl, classified federally as a Schedule II controlled substance, invading the island is not only concerning to law enforcement, but also to the local business community. Ed Untalan, chair of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, raised the issue at the last general membership meeting.

“Simply because I have always been concerned about drug use on island. And, we’ve also heard and know … that crystal methamphetamine is making its way through the island. In Saipan, the cost per gram is about a thousand dollars (for meth). On Guam it's below a hundred dollars per gram, and that tells you that the supply is overly abundant here on the island,” Untalan said. “My concern has always been how it will wreak havoc on our community ... and families and make its way into businesses. You see the crime rate going up and I think it's tied to the economy."

Untalan said he is worried about the flow of narcotics entering the island - particularly fentanyl.

“Most of the narcotics is coming in through the U.S. into Guam. So if crystal methamphetamine is making its way into the island, imagine now a pill like fentanyl, whether it be colored or not, to make its way. You can put it in a medicine bottle and bring it in,” Untalan said.

He questioned how soon fentanyl will breach the island’s borders.

“With fentanyl, they use it for everything, they can take it directly, they can lace it with meth and marijuana. My concern is now elevated because it is already a bad enough drug, it can destroy a life, it's a very addicting drug. But it will take time to build up depending on how much you use it. Fentanyl, if you make a mistake, then you’re dead,” Untalan said.