Suspected thief caught on camera in Sinajana

A man was caught on home video surveillance trying to get into parked cars at a residence in Sinajana last Friday.

The video, which was shared on social media between local neighborhood watch group chats, appears to show the man walking into the garage and pulling car door handles and looking at the camera before leaving the area.

“Most people don’t think he is from this area,” said Mayor Robert Hofmann.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Though nothing was reported stolen in that incident, it was just one of several thefts and attempted thefts reported in the village in recent weeks, according to Hofmann.

“For about two, almost three weeks, we’ve been getting reports of suspicious people walking at night and at different hours checking vehicles,” he said. “It’s very brave of many of them to enter people’s properties. One day they could end up in someone’s property who has either animals or a firearm and do whatever they can to protect them, and it may not fare well.”

He said residents in his village had money, documents and bags taken from their vehicles.

The incidents have been reported to Guam police.

“We’ve had two cars stolen in Sinajana in the last week and they recovered one on Wednesday. The other was still out missing. People are getting desperate out there, and finding every which way to make a quick buck and take advantage of other people and going onto their properties,” he said. “It is scary.”

He said the neighborhood is on alert.

"I encourage residents to inquire with their mayors and join the neighborhood watch programs," he said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.