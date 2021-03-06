Two men arrested in connection to a shooting in Agat that sent another man to the hospital last month denied the charges handed down against them by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Defendant Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, through his attorney Richard Dirkx, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Nauta appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday afternoon.

Co-defendant Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, through defense attorney Randall Cunliffe, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault by complicity as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault by complicity as a third-degree felony.

Nauta and Ignacio were initially charged separately, but the prosecution combined their cases.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Maria Cenzon at a later date.

Shooting

According to Post files, police officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a reported shooting incident Feb. 16 at San Francisco Street in Agat. As a result of the shooting, a 34-year-old man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam.

Nauta was in the passenger seat of Ignacio's car when the pair drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

The victim pulled out an object and hit the car before Nauta got out with a sawed-off shotgun, and allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim survived the incident, police said.