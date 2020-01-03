The Guam Crime Stoppers and the Guam Police Department are seeking help from the community following numerous theft complaints on Dec. 31, from homes along Carmen Memorial Drive off Ypao Road, Tamuning.

Preliminary reports state five vehicles and one home were broken into sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 31. A silver Honda Ridgeline with Guam License Plates INA4125 was also reported stolen from a home.

Video surveillance shows two male individuals within one of the homes where the theft occurred with a timestamp at 3:38 a.m.

Anyone who may have any information about these crimes can submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.