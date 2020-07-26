Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the community relative to a burglary at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo.

Around 10:18 a.m. July 18, school officials arrived at Finegayan Elementary School and discovered the school’s electrical and storage rooms were broken into.

An inventory was conducted where school officials discovered two presser washers, two bush cutters, an Arc welder and miscellaneous tools and power tools were taken.

Video footage from the school shows two men walking into the school from the north gate side around midnight and leaving with the stolen items.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.