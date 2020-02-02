The Guam Police Department is seeking help from the community regarding an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 29, along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road in Tamuning by the Onward Beach Resort.

Preliminary police reports suggest that around 10:18 p.m., four female tourists were walking by the Onward Beach Resort when two men armed with handguns demanded money from them.

The two men then fled with the tourists' belongings in a light-colored sedan. The first suspect was described as male, 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighing 165 to 170 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and dark pants with a black bandanna over his head, and a red bandanna covering his face.

The second suspect was described as male with a dark complexion, 5 feet and 2 to 5 inches tall, weighing 155 to 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a red bandanna covering his face.

As a result of the robbery, two of the victims sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.