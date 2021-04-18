Officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command responded to a burglary complaint in mid-February at the Wyndham Garden Hotel located along Ypao Road.

According to police reports, security footage showed three men rummaging through the hotel's main office from 3 to 5 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The three men later fled the area with an unknown amount of cash in U.S. and foreign currency.

One of the men in the video was wearing a blue hoodie, khaki shorts, FILA slides and a red bandana concealing his face. A second individual was seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap and gray pants. The last suspect was wearing a black striped shirt and had a distinct "06" on his left leg.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.