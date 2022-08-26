A Guam Police Department dispatcher suspended in September may settle her case at the Civil Service Commission.

The CSC scheduled a status call Aug. 31 to follow up on where GPD and dispatcher Rhea Sanchez are regarding settlement discussions.

Sanchez was one of three GPD employees - two civilians and one police officer - who were arrested last year on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sanchez was suspended, as indicated by the final adverse action included in her appeal at the CSC. Any action against the other two is unknown, as there were no other appeals filed related to the three employees.

The suspension was decided Sept. 29, 2021, and was effective from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16, 2021.

Sanchez has said the suspension was unfair, unjust and procedurally defective.