Suspended sentence for man in major drug case

A man arrested in connection with a major 2018 drug case, involving two police raids, six arrests and the seizure of drugs, firearms and $540,000 was handed a suspended sentence Wednesday afternoon after entering a guilty plea.

Jeffery Cepeda Camacho, 52, was initially charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm without proper identification and possession of an unregistered firearm.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance while the remaining charges were dismissed. Camacho was sentenced to three years, all suspended, with credit for time served. He is to comply with probationary requirements, including attending recovery meetings.

The gun from the initial charges was seized by police, according to Camacho. It belonged to his late brother, he said. He had a firearms ID but it was expired, Camacho added. The plea agreement now prevents him from owning a gun.

A traffic stop in late 2018 by conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture ultimately yielded 7 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, $18,000 in cash and firearms, according to the police.

David Cepeda Torres was taken into custody, questioned and charged with drug possession with intent to deliver. Police then executed two search warrants, one at a home in Mongmong and another in Agana Heights.

A search of the Mongmong home led to the confiscation of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Four more men were arrested: Kevin James Camacho, Jason Camacho Quitugua, Justin Vincent Camacho and Jeffery Camacho.

The second search warrant resulted in the seizure of 4 ounces of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of marijuana and about $10,000 in cash, according to a magistrate's complaint.

Cynthia Leon Guerrero Paulino was also arrested on drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.

Law enforcement also issued a search warrant at a Coast 360 branch, from which they seized $510,000 from a safety deposit box believed to be proceeds of illegal drug activity.

According to Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola, Paulino's case was transferred to the federal court while Quitugua was going through the veterans court.

Justin Camacho and Kevin Camacho have taken plea agreements, the judge added.