Suspension on power, water disconnections extended

The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority are extending the suspension on power and water account disconnections to June 30.

“Many people are concerned about the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones. They do not also have to worry about their essential utility services being shut off for non-payment, as GPWA has extended the temporary suspension of account disconnections due to non-payment through to June 30, 2020,” said GPA General Manager John M. Benavente.

“We aim to provide uninterrupted service for all ratepayers; disconnection for non-payment is a last resort. Please use GPA/GWA’s Pay by Phone, mobile app, online payment or drop-box payment options. Cash-paying customers can make payments at local banks – subject to individual bank policies – all Treasurer of Guam satellite locations and the GPA/GWA drive-thru payment window service in Upper Tumon or the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building in Fadian, Mangilao,” Benavente added.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said, “customers experiencing personal financial hardship and are unable to pay their utility bill(s) in full are requested to please contact GPA/GWA customer services to enter into a payment plan.”