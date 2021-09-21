A man who was spotted inside his parked car at a Santa Rita church on Saturday night was arrested on drug charges.

Angel Avon Quinata, 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony,

According to court documents, police received a report of a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Lighthouse Baptist Church around 9:14 pm on Saturday.

The driver allegedly attempted to leave when officers arrived.

During a search, police found a syringe with brown liquid residue in the center console and a small clear baggie with methamphetamine, the prosecution stated in documents.

Quinata is also awaiting trial for two separate local drug cases that were reported in 2018 and 2020.

In March 2018, Quinata attempted to evade police but got stuck in a jungle area when he was caught with a glass pipe with meth and marijuana, Post files state.

Quinata was arrested on similar charges last year after being accused of trespassing on private property. Authorities spotted him walking on the side of the road when they found a glass pipe with meth residue, a plastic bag with meth and two other plastic bags with marijuana, previously filed court documents state.