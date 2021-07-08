The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received a report from 911 dispatch of a suspicious package at the Barrigada Post Office at about 8:05 p.m. tonight.

The Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department are on scene, according to the press release. A GFD HazMat unit is en route.

The immediate area has been secured for an assessment. All precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and security of all responders involved and the surrounding public, officials state.

The community is advised to report any suspicious activity, social media posts or messages relating to current events, to local law enforcement and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center online at https://mlrin.org/, following the Department of Homeland Security’s campaign, “If You See Something, Say Something” or email mrfc@ghs.guam.gov.