Police captured two suspects on the run after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a gas station.

A complaint filed against Jake Ito and Remurang Sano charges both with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court documents, police found three plastic bags with methamphetamine on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle driven by Ito.

Police initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind the 76 gas station in Dededo around 3:20 a.m. April 22.

Court documents stated that the reporting person also alleged that an individual appeared to be trying to break into the gas station.

Responding officers identified Ito’s vehicle parked at one of the pumps. Ito got into the car when police arrived.

When they asked Ito to identify himself, police said he provided a different name, but another officer who arrived on the scene recognized Ito from a prior encounter.

Ito allegedly told police he had a flat tire and pulled over to change it and get gas. He said he didn’t know who owned the methamphetamine and was "very surprised" it was in his car, court documents state.

Police learned that Ito and his passenger, Sano, were both on the run from authorities and had warrants for their arrests, documents state.

At the time of the incident, Ito was on pretrial release for a 2020 case involving similar drug charges.

Ito was additionally charged with the special allegation of a felony while on felony release in relation to the drug charge.