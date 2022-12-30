Swanson to return to Guam to lead GDOE

The Guam Education Board’s pick for superintendent is no stranger to Guam. In fact, Kenneth Swanson's acceptance of the position of superintendent of the Guam Department of Education brings him back to Guam after decades away.

According to a GEB release, Swanson comes from a family of educators, and is a father to three adult children - all of whom work in the education field - and a grandfather. In fact, he met his wife while both worked at the Department of Defense Education Activity school system here on Guam.

"In 1984, he was offered the opportunity to teach with (DoDEA) overseas. His DoDEA experience took him to Italy, South Korea, Guam, Japan and Puerto Rico. He served over 20 years as a K-12 principal and several years as a trainer in the NCA-CASI school improvement model and helped lead DoDEA schools into the AdvancED model,” GEB said in the release.

Swanson also has experience as a school district superintendent. After he retired from DoDEA, he spent time back in the classroom before he took up the superintendent position in Omak, Washington, where he helped pioneer the Cognia System Accreditation model in 2017 and maintained the hosting of a large online virtual K-12 program.

He is credentialed as a Cognia regional accreditation evaluator, the board said in the release, and currently leads accreditation reviews for public and private schools and school systems across the southeastern United States.

Swanson not only has a love for education, but also for the arts, GEB said. For many years he participated in professional and charitable organizations, symphony orchestras and small jazz and pop bands.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in music education from the University of Nevada, Reno, and received his Master of Education in curriculum and evaluation from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Further down the road, he received a doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University, all while pursuing a career in public education, teaching middle and high school band and choir in Las Vegas.

With Swanson favored in the GEB selection by a 6-1 vote during the board's Dec. 27 meeting, and upon his acceptance of the offer, he will be the next superintendent of GDOE starting in 2023.

"The Swansons are looking forward to returning to the island and once again contributing to the community and helping to continue to build on the powerful work already underway in the Guam Department of Education,” GEB said in the release.