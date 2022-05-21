A search for a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation is underway.

Members of the Guam Police Department SWAT team were called around 11 a.m. Friday to assist officers searching in a neighborhood in Asan directly across from the War in the Pacific National Historical Park.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said his officers searched several residences, but were unable to locate the suspect. Police left the scene around noon.

Ignacio was unable to confirm the specifics of the investigation and details about the case have not been released.