A search for a suspect wanted in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation is underway.

Guam Police Department SWAT members were called to assist other officers to search a neighborhood in Asan located directly across from the War in the Pacific National Historic Park around 11 a.m.

Chief Stephen Ignacio said his officers had searched several residences, but police were unable to locate the suspect.

He was unable to confirm the specifics of the ongoing investigation.

The search is ongoing.

No other details about the case have been released.

Police cleared from the scene around noon today.