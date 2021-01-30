Swimmers beware: Risk of rip currents high this weekend

Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water this weekend and through Monday, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense cautioned, in light of a high risk of rip currents.

There's a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Monday morning, the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office stated.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Dangerous rip currents are expected along north- and east-facing reefs.

Swimmers who still venture out into Guam's reef and beach waters are asked to have a swim buddy.

Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense gave the following tips if caught in a rip current:

• Yell for help;

• Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help; and

• If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current.