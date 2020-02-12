Swimmers, boaters urged to avoid dangerous waters

The National Weather Service cautioned Tuesday that northwest to northeast swells will produce hazardous surf across the Marianas. The following advisories remain in effect:

A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Friday. Hazardous surf of between 8 and 10 feet is expected through Wednesday along north-facing reefs.

A high risk of rip currents also is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Friday. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Dangerous and frequent rip currents are expected along north- and east-facing reefs.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, swimmers are advised to relax and float and not swim against the current. If able, swimmers are asked to swim parallel to the shore and back toward the beach when possible. Rip currents are life-threatening.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Saturday night. Northeast winds of 17 to 24 mph and combined seas of 7 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense reminds the community to avoid hazardous seas until conditions subside.