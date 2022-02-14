Swimmers cautioned about high surf, risk of rip currents

A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected along north-facing reefs and beaches, according to the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office.

There is also a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Dangerous rip currents are expected along north-facing reefs.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions," the offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense stated.

Swimmers caught in rip currents should not attempt to swim against the current. They should swim in a direction following the shoreline, facing the shore and calling or waving for help, the agencies advised.

Small boat operators are cautioned about northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots, with gusts up to 25 knots. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller boats, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions, according to the agencies.