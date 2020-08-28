Investing in locals “for a more resilient Palau,” and “local control of resources will secure environmental and social benefits for all Palauans,” were common recommendations at the 3rd National Environment Symposium held on Aug. 18.

More than 250 participants crammed into Ngarachamayong Center, according to a press release.

The theme of the symposium was “New Opportunities for a Resilient Palau.” More than 100 planners, experts and volunteers from government, nongovernment organizations, communities and the private sector collaborated to identify, refine and present issues and solutions for building resilience in three spheres of national security: Economic, food, and energy security.

Speakers across all three NES spheres stressed the need to increase local control of production and decrease dependency on imports to achieve resilience, according to the release..

Keynote speaker Miel Sequeira-Holm succinctly conveyed the symposium’s key messages.

“This pandemic is a window of opportunity for us to change things and has really shown us that we need to be more self-sufficient. We don’t have to always rely on imported products; we can make our own. We have so many talented and hardworking people right here in our own home,” Sequeira-Holm said.

With an understanding that the "new normal" in a post-COVID-19 world may be different for everyone, the 3rd NES served as a jumping board for a systematic national dialogue to address how environmental and cultural resources and opportunities can sustainably help Palau move forward and thrive, despite COVID-19’s global impact, the release stated.

Organizers will use key messages and speaker recommendations to develop a multiagency policy brief to be shared with elected and traditional leaders and the public.

Capitalizing on existing local expertise in the tourism industry, increasing local food production on land and offshore, and taking advantage of Palau’s plentiful renewable solar energy will all contribute to national security, insulate the country against future shocks such as COVID-19, and use natural resources more sustainably.

Continued reliance on outside goods and services, for example, along with international visitors, foreign labor, imported foods and imported fossil fuel, makes Palau vulnerable to external shocks and natural disasters such as drought and typhoons, and fuels environmental damage, organizers stated in the release

Through continued national dialogue and by implementing recommendations arising from the 3rd NES, Palau will be able to better channel economic, social, and environmental benefits to local communities and households in a post-COVID-19 world, organizers said in the release.